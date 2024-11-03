TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Price

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.