TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to “Moderate Sell” at Hsbc Global Res

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of TEL opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $148.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

