Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.31 and traded as low as C$65.13. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$65.23, with a volume of 609,973 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The company has a market cap of C$33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.60.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.