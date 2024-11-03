Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.31 and traded as low as C$65.13. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$65.23, with a volume of 609,973 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.63.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
