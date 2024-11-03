Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.280 billion to $1.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.550 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

