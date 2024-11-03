The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $198.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

