The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

BA stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $171.00. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

