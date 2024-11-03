The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clorox by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 292.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

