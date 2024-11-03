The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.67. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 38,055 shares traded.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $49,549 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

