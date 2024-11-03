The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $32.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12,297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $201,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.