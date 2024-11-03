The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of THG opened at $147.90 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $681,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

