Thomas Sandgaard Sells 2,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $17,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,625,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,458,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $17,260.00.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Zynex’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 68.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 646.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

