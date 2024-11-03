Threshold Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Threshold has a market cap of $194.05 million and $5.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.38 or 0.99938320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00052598 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01996293 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $5,376,901.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.