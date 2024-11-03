tomiNet (TOMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.51 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.41 or 1.00002298 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,402.22 or 0.99867700 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.02026964 USD and is down -9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $20,031,185.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

