Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $173.57 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00006906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $15.97 billion and $173.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,687.41 or 0.99964841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,447,538 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,421,075.173208 with 2,544,104,501.813419 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.81954832 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $149,879,520.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.