TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 338 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

TSLA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.98. 57,544,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,442,504. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.