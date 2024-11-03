TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $182.59. 1,239,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,996. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -456.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

