TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 181.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

