Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Twilio has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,678,687.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

