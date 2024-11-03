Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

