Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

UBER opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

