UBS Group Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $680.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $695.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.21 and its 200 day moving average is $530.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.