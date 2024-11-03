UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Reaches $6.19 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00009099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $1.05 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,043.02 or 1.00045206 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,991.04 or 0.99968777 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.20228307 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,053,327.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.