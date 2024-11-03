UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

UniCredit Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.