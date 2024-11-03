UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.
UniCredit Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.