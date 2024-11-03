United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $12.78. United-Guardian shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 6,619 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

