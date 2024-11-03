Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Uniti Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 1,879,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

