Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

