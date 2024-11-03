Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.