Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.