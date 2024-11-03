US Bancorp DE Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $936,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $78.43 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

