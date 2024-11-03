US Bancorp DE Sells 5,463 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $111.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

