US Bancorp DE Trims Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

