USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 61.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 206,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $21.85 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.23%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Citigroup started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About USA Compression Partners

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

