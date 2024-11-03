Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 86,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

