Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 212,888 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,888 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.68% of Texas Instruments worth $1,244,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

