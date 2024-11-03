Van ECK Associates Corp Has $228.43 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,388,834 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Comcast worth $228,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $5,776,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,141. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.