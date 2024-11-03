Van ECK Associates Corp Has $718.68 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $718,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,246,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

