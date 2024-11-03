Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $245,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. 4,484,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.20 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.