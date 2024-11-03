Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 15,005,178 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 14.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 12.30% of Lam Research worth $13,123,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

