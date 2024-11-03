Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,335,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.51% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 615,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,448. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

