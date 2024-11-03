Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,585,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $337,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 369,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.34. 3,144,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,970. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

