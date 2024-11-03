Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 173,273 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 8.58% of Centerra Gold worth $136,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 152.3% during the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 111.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 786,688 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,914. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

