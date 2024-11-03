Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 960,177 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,550,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.02% of Kenvue worth $444,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,226,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 811,783 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 187,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 709,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 155,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

