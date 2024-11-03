Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

