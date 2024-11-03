Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

