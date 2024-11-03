Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $322.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $230.64 and a 12-month high of $332.63. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.