Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $322.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.64 and a 52 week high of $332.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

