Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 15.3% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $262.65. The company had a trading volume of 481,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,429. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.53 and a 12-month high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.