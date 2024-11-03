Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $185.96 and a one year high of $252.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

