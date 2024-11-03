Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after buying an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $22,216,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

