Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

