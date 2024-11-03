Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,324,000. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

